Move Folder

put
https://api.clickup.com/api/v2/folder//position
Move a Folder, either by nesting it inside another Folder as a subfolder or by moving it to another Space as a top-level Folder.
Provide
parent_folder_id to nest the Folder inside another Folder, or
space_id to move it to another Space as a top-level Folder. If both are provided,
parent_folder_id takes precedence and
space_id is ignored, so the Folder inherits the Space of its new parent Folder. Use
position to control placement among siblings in the destination; the Folder is placed at the top when
position is omitted.
Nesting a Folder requires subfolder support to be enabled for the Workspace. Lists and tasks in the Folder move with it. To rename a Folder instead, use the Update Folder endpoint.
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