API Docs

Move Folder

put
https://api.clickup.com/api/v2/folder//position

Move a Folder, either by nesting it inside another Folder as a subfolder or by moving it to another Space as a top-level Folder.

Provide parent_folder_id to nest the Folder inside another Folder, or space_id to move it to another Space as a top-level Folder. If both are provided, parent_folder_id takes precedence and space_id is ignored, so the Folder inherits the Space of its new parent Folder. Use position to control placement among siblings in the destination; the Folder is placed at the top when position is omitted.

Nesting a Folder requires subfolder support to be enabled for the Workspace. Lists and tasks in the Folder move with it. To rename a Folder instead, use the Update Folder endpoint.

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Path Params
number
required
Body Params
string

ID of the Folder to nest this Folder inside of, making it a subfolder. The destination Folder must be in the same Workspace. Subfolder support must be enabled for the Workspace.

string

ID of the Space to move this Folder to as a top-level Folder. Ignored when parent_folder_id is also provided, in which case the Folder inherits the Space of its new parent Folder.

integer

Position of the Folder among its siblings in the destination. Defaults to the top of the destination when omitted.

custom_type_map
object

Map of task type IDs in the Folder to the task type IDs to use after the move, as {"<source_type_id>": <destination_type_id>}. Required when moving to a destination where a task type used in the Folder is unavailable.

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Updated about 18 hours ago

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Updated about 18 hours ago

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