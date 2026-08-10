Move Folder

Move a Folder, either by nesting it inside another Folder as a subfolder or by moving it to another Space as a top-level Folder.

Provide parent_folder_id to nest the Folder inside another Folder, or space_id to move it to another Space as a top-level Folder. If both are provided, parent_folder_id takes precedence and space_id is ignored, so the Folder inherits the Space of its new parent Folder. Use position to control placement among siblings in the destination; the Folder is placed at the top when position is omitted.

Nesting a Folder requires subfolder support to be enabled for the Workspace. Lists and tasks in the Folder move with it. To rename a Folder instead, use the Update Folder endpoint.