Create Group

post https://api.clickup.com/api/v2/team//group
This endpoint creates a User Group within a Workspace.
User Groups are used to organize and manage users within a Workspace.
In the API documentation,
team_id refers to the Workspace ID, and
group_id refers to the User Group ID.
Note: Adding a guest with view-only permissions to a Team automatically converts them to a paid guest.
If no paid guest seats are available, an additional member seat will be added, increasing the number of paid guest seats.
This change incurs a prorated charge based on the billing cycle.