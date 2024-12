post https://api.clickup.com/api /v2/task/ {task_id} /field/ {field_id}

Add data to a Custom field on a task.



You'll need to know the task_id of the task you want to update, and the universal unique identifier (UUID) field_id of the Custom Field you want to set.



You can use Get Accessible Custom Fields or the Get Task endpoint to find the field_id .