get https://api.clickup.com/api /v2/team/ {team_Id} /task

View the tasks that meet specific criteria from a Workspace. Responses are limited to 100 tasks per page.



You can only view task information of tasks you can access.



Our Try It modal currently supports filtering by two or more Lists, Folders, or Spaces. To filter by a single List, Folder, or Space, we recommend using a free app like Postman to test our public API.