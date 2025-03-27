Merge Tasks

post https://api.clickup.com/api/v2/task//merge
Merge multiple tasks into a target task. The target task is specified by the task_id parameter, while the source tasks to be merged are provided in the request body. Custom Task IDs are not supported.
