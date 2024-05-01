API Reference

Update Group

put https://api.clickup.com/api/v2/group/

This endpoint is used to manage User Groups, which are groups of users within your Workspace.

In our API, team_id in the path refers to the Workspace ID, and group_id refers to the ID of a User Group.

Note: Adding a guest with view-only permissions to a User Group automatically converts them to a paid guest.

If you don't have any paid guest seats available, a new member seat is automatically added to increase the number of paid guest seats.

This incurs a prorated charge based on your billing cycle.

Language
Credentials
Header
Click Try It! to start a request and see the response here!