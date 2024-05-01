Update Group

put https://api.clickup.com/api /v2/group/ {group_id}

This endpoint is used to manage User Groups, which are groups of users within your Workspace.



In our API, team_id in the path refers to the Workspace ID, and group_id refers to the ID of a User Group.



Note: Adding a guest with view-only permissions to a User Group automatically converts them to a paid guest.



If you don't have any paid guest seats available, a new member seat is automatically added to increase the number of paid guest seats.



This incurs a prorated charge based on your billing cycle.