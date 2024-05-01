Update Group

put https://api.clickup.com/api/v2/group/
This endpoint is used to manage User Groups, which are groups of users within your Workspace.
In our API,
team_id in the path refers to the Workspace ID, and
group_id refers to the ID of a User Group.
Note: Adding a guest with view-only permissions to a User Group automatically converts them to a paid guest.
If you don't have any paid guest seats available, a new member seat is automatically added to increase the number of paid guest seats.
This incurs a prorated charge based on your billing cycle.