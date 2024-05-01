Get time entries within a date range

get https://api.clickup.com/api /v2/team/ {team_Id} /time_entries

View time entries filtered by start and end date.



By default, this endpoint returns time entries from the last 30 days created by the authenticated user.



To retrieve time entries for other users, you must include the assignee query parameter.



Only one of the following location filters can be included at a time: space_id , folder_id , list_id , or task_id .



*Note: A time entry that has a negative duration means that timer is currently running for that user.*