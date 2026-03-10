Custom Task Types
Create your own unique building blocks for your work with custom task types.
You can work with custom task types through the ClickUp Public API.
Get available custom task types
You can Get the custom task types for your Workspace using:
Create a task with a custom task type
You can use Create Task to set the custom task type on a task as you create it.
- Use
Get Custom Task Types
to retrieve the
IDof the custom task type.
- Use Create Task with the
custom_item_idbody parameter. For example:
{
"name":"New task",
"custom_item_id": 1300
}
Update the custom task type on a task
You can use Update Task to update the custom task type on a task.
- Use Get Custom Task Types to retrieve the
IDof the custom task type.
- Use Update Task with the
custom_item_idbody parameter. For example:
{
"custom_item_id": 1300
}
Available values
All Workspaces will allow a value of
0which represents task type
task.
1 represents the task type
Milestone.
Other acceptable values are defined by the custom task types available in your Workspace.
To retrieve the available values, use Get Custom Task Types.
Search tasks by custom task type
You can search for tasks by custom task type using the
custom_items[] query parameter with:
Using the custom_items[] parameter
The custom_items[] parameter is an array of numbers. For example:
Sending a request with
?custom_items[]=0&custom_items[]=1300 returns tasks that are type
task and tasks using the custom task type
1300. In this example that represents a
Bug.
Including
0 returns tasks. Including
1 returns Milestones. Including any other number returns the custom task type as defined in your Workspace.
Retrieve a task to view the custom task type
When you return tasks, the
custom_item_id is included in the response body. For example:
Get Task includes the
custom_item_idin the body of a successful (
200) response.
A value of
null represents the task type:
task.
Updated 17 days ago