Create your own unique building blocks for your work with custom task types.

You can work with custom task types through the ClickUp Public API.

Get available custom task types

You can Get the custom task types for your Workspace using:

Get Custom Task Types

Create a task with a custom task type

You can use Create Task to set the custom task type on a task as you create it.

Use Get Custom Task Types to retrieve the ID of the custom task type. Use Create Task with the custom_item_id body parameter. For example:

JSON { "name":"New task", "custom_item_id": 1300 }

Update the custom task type on a task

You can use Update Task to update the custom task type on a task.

Use Get Custom Task Types to retrieve the ID of the custom task type. Use Update Task with the custom_item_id body parameter. For example:

JSON { "custom_item_id": 1300 }

Available values

All Workspaces will allow a value of 0 which represents task type task .

1 represents the task type Milestone .

Other acceptable values are defined by the custom task types available in your Workspace.

To retrieve the available values, use Get Custom Task Types.

Search tasks by custom task type

You can search for tasks by custom task type using the custom_items[] query parameter with:

Using the custom_items[] parameter

The custom_items[] parameter is an array of numbers. For example:

Sending a request with ?custom_items[]=0&custom_items[]=1300 returns tasks that are type task and tasks using the custom task type 1300 . In this example that represents a Bug .

Including 0 returns tasks. Including 1 returns Milestones. Including any other number returns the custom task type as defined in your Workspace.

Retrieve a task to view the custom task type

When you return tasks, the custom_item_id is included in the response body. For example:

Get Task includes the custom_item_id in the body of a successful ( 200 ) response.