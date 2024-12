Folder webhook payloads

Folder payloads Folder payloads

The following webhook example payloads are sent to your webhook URL when Folders are created or updated.

folderCreated payload folderCreated payload

This webhook is triggered when a new Folder is created. We also send the spaceUpdated payload.

JSON { "event": "folderCreated", "folder_id": "96772212", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Folder created: spaceUpdated payload

Here is an example spaceUpdated payload that was sent when a new Folder was created.

JSON { "event": "spaceUpdated", "space_id": "7002367", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

folderUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a Folder is updated. This example was sent when a Folder was renamed.

JSON { "event": "folderUpdated", "folder_id": "96772212", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

folderDeleted payload folderDeleted payload

This webhook is triggered when a Folder is deleted. We also send the spaceUpdated and listDeleted payloads.

JSON { "event": "folderDeleted", "folder_id": "96772212", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Folder deleted: spaceUpdated payload

This is an example spaceUpdated payload that was sent when a Folder was deleted.

JSON { "event": "spaceUpdated", "space_id": "7002367", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Folder deleted: listDeleted payload Folder deleted: listDeleted payload

This is an example listDeleted payload that was sent when a Folder was deleted.