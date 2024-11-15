Guides

Docs API limitation

Learn about the limitations of the Docs endpoints.

The Docs API has some formatting limitations compared to the product that are important to be aware of when importing or exporting Docs.

Text

The following elements are supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs.

ElementPlain and markdown text support
Normal textYes
Heading 1Yes
Heading 2Yes
Heading 3Yes
Heading 4Yes
AlignmentNo
ChecklistNo
Bulleted ListYes
Numbered ListYes
Toggle ListNo
BannerNo
Code BlockYes, but code formatting is lost
QuoteYes

Inline

Inline elements are not supported by plain or markdown text when importing or exporting Docs.

Views

Views are not supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs.

Embeds

The following embed elements are supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs:

ElementPlain and markdown text support
YouTubeNo
VimeoNo
LoomNo
MiroNo
GiphyNo
Google DriveNo
Google SlidesNo
Google DocsNo
Google SheetsNo
AttachmentYes, but sizing is not retained
Embed a taskNo
Embed a DocNo
Embed a WhiteboardNo
Embed org chartNo

Formatting

The following formatting elements are supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs:

ElementPlain and markdown text support
BoldYes
ItalicYes
UnderlineNo
StrikethroughYes
IndentNo
Inline codeYes
Website linkYes

Advanced blocks

The following advanced block elements are supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs:

ElementPlain and markdown text support
Synced contentNo
ColumnsNo
DividerYes
ButtonYes, but it turns into an unformatted link
Table of contentsNo
TableYes, but it loses formatting
Sticky table of contentsNo
New slideNo

Text colors, background colors, and badges

Text colors, background colors, and badges are not supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs.

Covers, icons, comments, page styles, and wikis

Covers, icons, comments, page styles, and wikis are not supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs.

