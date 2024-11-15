Guides

Comment formatting

Apply rich text formatting to comments.

Format text and use emoji in Comments

You can add and update comments using text formatting and emoji.

Plain text

You can also use "comment_text": "This is a comment" if you are simply adding a plain text comment, as shown in the example below.

{
  "comment": [
    {
      "text": "plain text",
      "attributes": {}
    }
  ]
}

Bold text

Use bold text.

{
  "comment": [
    {
    "text": "bold text",
    "attributes": {
      "bold": true
      }
    }
  ]
}

Italicized text

Use text with italics.

{
  "comment": [
    {
    "text": "italics",
    "attributes": {
      "italic": true
      }
    }
  ]
}

Inline code

Use inline code formatting.

{
  "comment": [
  {
    "text": "inline code",
    "attributes": {
      "code": true
      }
    }
  ]
}

Code block

Create a code block.

{
  "comment": [
    {
    "text": "code block",
    "attributes": {}
    },
    {
    "text": "\n",
    "attributes": 
      {
      "code-block": {
        "code-block": "plain"
        }
      }
    }
  ]
}

Bulleted list

Create an unordered list.

{
  "comment": [
    {
    "text": "bulleted list",
    "attributes": {}
    },
    {
    "text":"\n",
    "attributes":
      {
      "list": {
        "list": "bullet"
        }
      }
    }
  ]
}

Numbered list

Create an ordered list.

{
"comment": [
  {
  "text": "numbered list",
  "attributes": {}
  },
    {
    "text":"\n",
    "attributes":
      {
      "list": {
        "list": "ordered"
        }
      }
    }
  ]
}

Checklist

Create a checklist with checked and unchecked items.

{
  "comment": [
    {
    "text": "Checklist",
    "attributes": {}
    },
    {
    "text": "\n",
    "attributes": {
      "list": {
        "list": "unchecked"
        }
      }
    },
    {
    "text": "Checked item",
    "attributes": {}
    },
    {
    "text": "\n",
    "attributes": {
      "list": {
        "list": "checked"
        }
      }
    }
  ]
}

Emoji

The code property must be a valid Unicode emoji value, often written like U+1f60a. Please omit the U+ and only pass the hex value of the code as a string.

{
  "comment": 
  [
    {
    "text": "U0001F60A",
    "type": "emoticon",
    "emoticon":
      {
      "code": "1f60a"
      }
    }
  ]
}

Tag people in task comments

You can tag people in task comments (also known as @mentions) by including a tag with the person's ClickUp user ID. You can include more than one tag per request, and add text before and after the tag.

:::success Tip
You can use the Get Authorized Teams endpoint to find the user ID of the person you want to tag.
:::

{
    "comment": [
        {
        "text": "I need someone to look at this comment. Maybe "
        },
        {
        "type": "tag",
        "user": {
            "id": 1234567
            }
        },
        {
        "text": " if you have time to check this out. Thanks!"
        }
    ]
}

Add hyperlinks to task comments

You can add hyperlinks to comments.

{ 
      "comment":[
      {
      "text": "Task comment content",
      "attributes": {
      "link":"https://clickup.com/api"}
        } 
     ]
}

