Comment formatting
Apply rich text formatting to comments.
Format text and use emoji in Comments
You can add and update comments using text formatting and emoji.
Plain text
You can also use
"comment_text": "This is a comment" if you are simply adding a plain text comment, as shown in the example below.
{
"comment": [
{
"text": "plain text",
"attributes": {}
}
]
}
Bold text
Use bold text.
{
"comment": [
{
"text": "bold text",
"attributes": {
"bold": true
}
}
]
}
Italicized text
Use text with italics.
{
"comment": [
{
"text": "italics",
"attributes": {
"italic": true
}
}
]
}
Inline code
Use inline code formatting.
{
"comment": [
{
"text": "inline code",
"attributes": {
"code": true
}
}
]
}
Code block
Create a code block.
{
"comment": [
{
"text": "code block",
"attributes": {}
},
{
"text": "\n",
"attributes":
{
"code-block": {
"code-block": "plain"
}
}
}
]
}
Bulleted list
Create an unordered list.
{
"comment": [
{
"text": "bulleted list",
"attributes": {}
},
{
"text":"\n",
"attributes":
{
"list": {
"list": "bullet"
}
}
}
]
}
Numbered list
Create an ordered list.
{
"comment": [
{
"text": "numbered list",
"attributes": {}
},
{
"text":"\n",
"attributes":
{
"list": {
"list": "ordered"
}
}
}
]
}
Checklist
Create a checklist with checked and unchecked items.
{
"comment": [
{
"text": "Checklist",
"attributes": {}
},
{
"text": "\n",
"attributes": {
"list": {
"list": "unchecked"
}
}
},
{
"text": "Checked item",
"attributes": {}
},
{
"text": "\n",
"attributes": {
"list": {
"list": "checked"
}
}
}
]
}
Emoji
The
code property must be a valid Unicode emoji value, often written like
U+1f60a. Please omit the
U+ and only pass the hex value of the code as a string.
{
"comment":
[
{
"text": "U0001F60A",
"type": "emoticon",
"emoticon":
{
"code": "1f60a"
}
}
]
}
Tag people in task comments
You can tag people in task comments (also known as @mentions) by including a tag with the person's ClickUp user ID. You can include more than one tag per request, and add text before and after the tag.
:::success Tip
You can use the Get Authorized Teams endpoint to find the user ID of the person you want to tag.
:::
{
"comment": [
{
"text": "I need someone to look at this comment. Maybe "
},
{
"type": "tag",
"user": {
"id": 1234567
}
},
{
"text": " if you have time to check this out. Thanks!"
}
]
}
Add hyperlinks to task comments
You can add hyperlinks to comments.
{
"comment":[
{
"text": "Task comment content",
"attributes": {
"link":"https://clickup.com/api"}
}
]
}
