Comment formatting

Format text and use emoji in Comments

You can add and update comments using text formatting and emoji.

Plain text Plain text

You can also use "comment_text": "This is a comment" if you are simply adding a plain text comment, as shown in the example below.

JSON { "comment": [ { "text": "plain text", "attributes": {} } ] }

Bold text Bold text

Use bold text.

JSON { "comment": [ { "text": "bold text", "attributes": { "bold": true } } ] }

Italicized text Italicized text

Use text with italics.

JSON { "comment": [ { "text": "italics", "attributes": { "italic": true } } ] }

Inline code Inline code

Use inline code formatting.

JSON { "comment": [ { "text": "inline code", "attributes": { "code": true } } ] }

Code block Code block

Create a code block.

JSON { "comment": [ { "text": "code block", "attributes": {} }, { "text": "

", "attributes": { "code-block": { "code-block": "plain" } } } ] }

Bulleted list Bulleted list

Create an unordered list.

JSON { "comment": [ { "text": "bulleted list", "attributes": {} }, { "text":"

", "attributes": { "list": { "list": "bullet" } } } ] }

Numbered list Numbered list

Create an ordered list.

JSON { "comment": [ { "text": "numbered list", "attributes": {} }, { "text":"

", "attributes": { "list": { "list": "ordered" } } } ] }

Checklist Checklist

Create a checklist with checked and unchecked items.

JSON { "comment": [ { "text": "Checklist", "attributes": {} }, { "text": "

", "attributes": { "list": { "list": "unchecked" } } }, { "text": "Checked item", "attributes": {} }, { "text": "

", "attributes": { "list": { "list": "checked" } } } ] }

Emoji Emoji

The code property must be a valid Unicode emoji value, often written like U+1f60a . Please omit the U+ and only pass the hex value of the code as a string.

JSON { "comment": [ { "text": "U0001F60A", "type": "emoticon", "emoticon": { "code": "1f60a" } } ] }

Tag people in task comments

You can tag people in task comments (also known as @mentions) by including a tag with the person's ClickUp user ID. You can include more than one tag per request, and add text before and after the tag.

:::success Tip

You can use the Get Authorized Teams endpoint to find the user ID of the person you want to tag.

:::

JSON { "comment": [ { "text": "I need someone to look at this comment. Maybe " }, { "type": "tag", "user": { "id": 1234567 } }, { "text": " if you have time to check this out. Thanks!" } ] }

Add hyperlinks to task comments

You can add hyperlinks to comments.