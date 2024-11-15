List webhook payloads

List payloads List payloads

The following webhook example payloads are sent to your webhook URL when Lists are created or updated.

The history_items section includes metadata about the event that triggered the webhook.

date : The date and time when the event ocurred, displayed in Unix time in milliseconds.

: The date and time when the event ocurred, displayed in Unix time in milliseconds. field : The field on the List that was changed to trigger the webhook.

: The field on the List that was changed to trigger the webhook. user : The user who performed the action that triggered the webhook.

: The user who performed the action that triggered the webhook. before : The state of the List before the change that triggered the webhook.

: The state of the List before the change that triggered the webhook. after : The state of the List after the change that triggered the webhook.

listCreated payload listCreated payload

This webhook is triggered when a new List is created in your Workspace. We also send the spaceUpdated for the Space where the new List is created.

JSON { "event": "listCreated", "list_id": "162641234", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

List Created: spaceUpdated payload

Here is an example spaceUpdated payload that was sent when a new List was created.

JSON { "event": "spaceUpdated", "space_id": "7002367", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

listUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a List is updated. The below example was sent when a List was renamed.

JSON { "event": "listUpdated", "history_items": [ { "id": "8a2f82db-7718-4fdb-9493-4849e67f009d", "type": 6, "date": "1642740510345", "field": "name", "parent_id": "162641285", "data": {}, "source": null, "user": { "id": 183, "username": "John", "email": "[email protected]", "color": "#7b68ee", "initials": "J", "profilePicture": null }, "before": "webhook payloads 2", "after": "Webhook payloads round 2" } ], "list_id": "162641285", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

listDeleted payload listDeleted payload

This webhook is triggered when a List is deleted.