List webhook payloads

Example List webhook payloads.

List payloads

The following webhook example payloads are sent to your webhook URL when Lists are created or updated.

history_items

The history_items section includes metadata about the event that triggered the webhook.

  • date: The date and time when the event ocurred, displayed in Unix time in milliseconds.
  • field: The field on the List that was changed to trigger the webhook.
  • user: The user who performed the action that triggered the webhook.
  • before: The state of the List before the change that triggered the webhook.
  • after: The state of the List after the change that triggered the webhook.

listCreated payload

This webhook is triggered when a new List is created in your Workspace. We also send the spaceUpdated for the Space where the new List is created.

{
  "event": "listCreated",
  "list_id": "162641234",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

List Created: spaceUpdated payload

Here is an example spaceUpdated payload that was sent when a new List was created.

{
  "event": "spaceUpdated",
  "space_id": "7002367",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

listUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a List is updated. The below example was sent when a List was renamed.

{
  "event": "listUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "8a2f82db-7718-4fdb-9493-4849e67f009d",
      "type": 6,
      "date": "1642740510345",
      "field": "name",
      "parent_id": "162641285",
      "data": {},
      "source": null,
      "user": {
            "id": 183,
            "username": "John",
            "email": "[email protected]",
            "color": "#7b68ee",
            "initials": "J",
            "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": "webhook payloads 2",
      "after": "Webhook payloads round 2"
    }
  ],
  "list_id": "162641285",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

listDeleted payload

This webhook is triggered when a List is deleted.

{
  "event": "listDeleted",
  "list_id": "162641062",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

