Goal and Target webhook payloads

Goal payloads Goal payloads

The following webhook example payloads are sent to your webhook URL when Goals are created or updated.

goalCreated payload goalCreated payload

This webhook is triggered when a Goal is created.

JSON { "event": "goalCreated", "goal_id": "a23e5a3d-74b5-44c2-ab53-917ebe85045a", "webhook_id": "d5eddb2d-db2b-49e9-87d4-bc6cfbe2313b" }

goalUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a Goal is updated.

JSON { "event": "goalUpdated", "goal_id": "a23e5a3d-74b5-44c2-ab53-917ebe85045a", "webhook_id": "d5eddb2d-db2b-49e9-87d4-bc6cfbe2313b" }

goalDeleted payload goalDeleted payload

This webhook is triggered when a Goal is deleted.

JSON { "event": "goalDeleted", "goal_id": "a23e5a3d-74b5-44c2-ab53-917ebe85045a", "webhook_id": "d5eddb2d-db2b-49e9-87d4-bc6cfbe2313b" }

Target (key result) payloads Target (key result) payloads

The following webhook example payloads are sent to your webhook URL when Goal Targets (key results) are created or updated.

keyResultCreated payload keyResultCreated payload

This webhook is triggered when a Target of a Goal is created.

JSON { "event": "keyResultCreated", "goal_id": "a23e5a3d-74b5-44c2-ab53-917ebe85045a", "key_result_id": "47608e42-ad0e-4934-a39e-950539c77e79", "webhook_id": "d5eddb2d-db2b-49e9-87d4-bc6cfbe2313b" }

keyResultUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a Target of a Goal is updated.

JSON { "event": "keyResultUpdated", "goal_id": "a23e5a3d-74b5-44c2-ab53-917ebe85045a", "key_result_id": "47608e42-ad0e-4934-a39e-950539c77e79", "webhook_id": "d5eddb2d-db2b-49e9-87d4-bc6cfbe2313b" }

keyResultDeleted payload keyResultDeleted payload

This webhook is triggered when a Target of a Goal is deleted.