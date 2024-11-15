Guides

Attachments

Add attachments to tasks using the ClickUp API.

Upload attachments to tasks using the ClickUp API. This guide outlines the key requirements for file uploads.

Note

For detailed code examples, refer to the Create Task docs.

Key Requirements

  • Content-Type: Use multipart/form-data in your request header, not application/json.
  • File Upload Structure:
    • Attach files using the attachment[] array (e.g., attachment[0], attachment[1]).
    • Optional query parameters: custom_task_ids, team_id.

Limitations

  • The maximum file size is 1 GB.
  • No limitations on file types.

API Endpoint

Error Handling

The API returns a 4xx error, with the error code GBUSED_005 when the account storage limit has been exceeded.

Using Postman?

You can use multipart/form data using Postman by following these instructions.

Updated 26 days ago