Attachments
Add attachments to tasks using the ClickUp API.
Upload attachments to tasks using the ClickUp API. This guide outlines the key requirements for file uploads.
Note
For detailed code examples, refer to the Create Task docs.
Key Requirements
- Content-Type: Use
multipart/form-datain your request header, not
application/json.
- File Upload Structure:
- Attach files using the
attachment[]array (e.g.,
attachment[0],
attachment[1]).
- Optional query parameters:
custom_task_ids,
team_id.
- Attach files using the
Limitations
- The maximum file size is 1 GB.
- No limitations on file types.
API Endpoint
- Endpoint: Create Task Attachment
- Method:
POST
- Authorization: Requires a valid API token.
Error Handling
The API returns a
4xx error, with the error code
GBUSED_005 when the account storage limit has been exceeded.
Using Postman?
You can use multipart/form data using Postman by following these instructions.
Updated 26 days ago