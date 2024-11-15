Upload attachments to tasks using the ClickUp API. This guide outlines the key requirements for file uploads.

👀 Note For detailed code examples, refer to the Create Task docs.

Key Requirements Key Requirements

Content-Type : Use multipart/form-data in your request header, not application/json .

: Use in your request header, not . File Upload Structure : Attach files using the attachment[] array (e.g., attachment[0] , attachment[1] ). Optional query parameters: custom_task_ids , team_id .

:

Limitations Limitations

The maximum file size is 1 GB.

No limitations on file types.

API Endpoint API Endpoint

Endpoint : Create Task Attachment

: Create Task Attachment Method : POST

: Authorization: Requires a valid API token.

Error Handling Error Handling

The API returns a 4xx error, with the error code GBUSED_005 when the account storage limit has been exceeded.

Using Postman? Using Postman?

You can use multipart/form data using Postman by following these instructions.