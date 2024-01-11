Automation webhook payload
Example Automation webhook payload.
Automation webhook payloads
The following webhook example payload is sent to your webhook URL when an Automation is triggered.
automationCreated payload
This webhook is triggered when an Automation is triggered.
{
"id": "b4ced072-ae72-4c70-b898-fea5dd142408:main",
"trigger_id": "6f612d16-9ff7-4db2-a2f6-19528ee3b90c",
"date": "2024-01-11T19:40:17.927Z",
"payload": {
"id": "8687096vn",
"custom_id": "DEF-43",
"custom_item_id": 0,
"name": "task name",
"text_content": "",
"description": "",
"status": {
"id": "p90090203753_p54073272_p54073128_p54071092_p54067915_r9V2QX7O",
"status": "complete",
"color": "#008844",
"orderindex": 1,
"type": "closed"
},
"orderindex": "39906954.00000000000000000000000000000000",
"date_created": "1705002014968",
"date_updated": "1705002016108",
"date_closed": "1705002016108",
"date_done": "1705002016108",
"archived": false,
"creator": {
"id": 26191384,
"username": "John",
"color": "#5f7c8a",
"email": "[email protected]",
"profilePicture": "https://attachments.clickup.com/profilePictures/26191384_HoB.jpg"
},
"assignees": [],
"watchers": [
{
"id": 26191384,
"username": "John",
"color": "#5f7c8a",
"initials": "J",
"email": "[email protected]",
"profilePicture": "https://attachments.clickup.com/profilePictures/26191384_HoB.jpg"
}
],
"checklists": [],
"tags": [],
"parent": null,
"priority": null,
"due_date": null,
"start_date": null,
"points": null,
"time_estimate": null,
"time_spent": 0,
"custom_fields": [
{
"id": "ede917d5-4dbb-46eb-9f7c-5d4f0a652b1f",
"name": "ijjb",
"type": "formula",
"type_config": {
"version": "1.6",
"is_dynamic": false,
"return_types": [
"null"
],
"calculation_state": "ready"
},
"date_created": "1698260411360",
"hide_from_guests": false,
"required": false
},
{
"id": "7d979288-84e1-48b0-abaf-238ecb27e0fa",
"name": "formula 1",
"type": "currency",
"type_config": {
"default": null,
"precision": 2,
"currency_type": "USD"
},
"date_created": "1694298925344",
"hide_from_guests": false,
"required": false
},
{
"id": "89bbdeeb-6724-4ec0-a8a7-c21d944199a7",
"name": "Marketing Task Type",
"type": "drop_down",
"type_config": {
"default": 0,
"placeholder": null,
"options": [
{
"id": "d73a55af-88f5-4161-a948-7341d2bbb045",
"name": "Campaign",
"color": null,
"orderindex": 0
},
{
"id": "0010111d-91da-4cb7-8cc1-d642f90ef194",
"name": "asd",
"color": null,
"orderindex": 1
}
]
},
"date_created": "1698177406311",
"hide_from_guests": false,
"required": false
},
{
"id": "07119fd9-e1eb-4457-bc69-3e5913707ca2",
"name": "files",
"type": "attachment",
"type_config": {},
"date_created": "1700237528128",
"hide_from_guests": false,
"required": false
},
{
"id": "60392065-eb67-40c3-afe2-10f288d0695d",
"name": "new field",
"type": "currency",
"type_config": {
"precision": 2,
"currency_type": "EUR"
},
"date_created": "1696603471462",
"hide_from_guests": true,
"required": false
}
],
"dependencies": [],
"linked_tasks": [],
"locations": [],
"team_id": "36003581",
"url": "https://app.clickup.com/t/8687096vn",
"sharing": {
"public": false,
"public_share_expires_on": null,
"public_fields": [
"assignees",
"priority",
"due_date",
"content",
"comments",
"attachments",
"customFields",
"subtasks",
"tags",
"checklists",
"coverimage"
],
"token": null,
"seo_optimized": false
},
"list": {
"id": "901102008938",
"name": "List",
"access": true
},
"project": {
"id": "90110993233",
"name": "test folder",
"hidden": false,
"access": true
},
"folder": {
"id": "90110993233",
"name": "test folder",
"hidden": false,
"access": true
},
"space": {
"id": "90090203753"
}
}
}
Updated 26 days ago