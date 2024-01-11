Guides

Automation webhook payload

Example Automation webhook payload.

Automation webhook payloads

The following webhook example payload is sent to your webhook URL when an Automation is triggered.

automationCreated payload

This webhook is triggered when an Automation is triggered. 

{
  "id": "b4ced072-ae72-4c70-b898-fea5dd142408:main",
  "trigger_id": "6f612d16-9ff7-4db2-a2f6-19528ee3b90c",
  "date": "2024-01-11T19:40:17.927Z",
  "payload": {
    "id": "8687096vn",
    "custom_id": "DEF-43",
    "custom_item_id": 0,
    "name": "task name",
    "text_content": "",
    "description": "",
    "status": {
      "id": "p90090203753_p54073272_p54073128_p54071092_p54067915_r9V2QX7O",
      "status": "complete",
      "color": "#008844",
      "orderindex": 1,
      "type": "closed"
    },
    "orderindex": "39906954.00000000000000000000000000000000",
    "date_created": "1705002014968",
    "date_updated": "1705002016108",
    "date_closed": "1705002016108",
    "date_done": "1705002016108",
    "archived": false,
    "creator": {
      "id": 26191384,
      "username": "John",
      "color": "#5f7c8a",
      "email": "[email protected]",
      "profilePicture": "https://attachments.clickup.com/profilePictures/26191384_HoB.jpg"
    },
    "assignees": [],
    "watchers": [
      {
        "id": 26191384,
        "username": "John",
        "color": "#5f7c8a",
        "initials": "J",
        "email": "[email protected]",
        "profilePicture": "https://attachments.clickup.com/profilePictures/26191384_HoB.jpg"
      }
    ],
    "checklists": [],
    "tags": [],
    "parent": null,
    "priority": null,
    "due_date": null,
    "start_date": null,
    "points": null,
    "time_estimate": null,
    "time_spent": 0,
    "custom_fields": [
      {
        "id": "ede917d5-4dbb-46eb-9f7c-5d4f0a652b1f",
        "name": "ijjb",
        "type": "formula",
        "type_config": {
          "version": "1.6",
          "is_dynamic": false,
          "return_types": [
            "null"
          ],
          "calculation_state": "ready"
        },
        "date_created": "1698260411360",
        "hide_from_guests": false,
        "required": false
      },
      {
        "id": "7d979288-84e1-48b0-abaf-238ecb27e0fa",
        "name": "formula 1",
        "type": "currency",
        "type_config": {
          "default": null,
          "precision": 2,
          "currency_type": "USD"
        },
        "date_created": "1694298925344",
        "hide_from_guests": false,
        "required": false
      },
      {
        "id": "89bbdeeb-6724-4ec0-a8a7-c21d944199a7",
        "name": "Marketing Task Type",
        "type": "drop_down",
        "type_config": {
          "default": 0,
          "placeholder": null,
          "options": [
            {
              "id": "d73a55af-88f5-4161-a948-7341d2bbb045",
              "name": "Campaign",
              "color": null,
              "orderindex": 0
            },
            {
              "id": "0010111d-91da-4cb7-8cc1-d642f90ef194",
              "name": "asd",
              "color": null,
              "orderindex": 1
            }
          ]
        },
        "date_created": "1698177406311",
        "hide_from_guests": false,
        "required": false
      },
      {
        "id": "07119fd9-e1eb-4457-bc69-3e5913707ca2",
        "name": "files",
        "type": "attachment",
        "type_config": {},
        "date_created": "1700237528128",
        "hide_from_guests": false,
        "required": false
      },
      {
        "id": "60392065-eb67-40c3-afe2-10f288d0695d",
        "name": "new field",
        "type": "currency",
        "type_config": {
          "precision": 2,
          "currency_type": "EUR"
        },
        "date_created": "1696603471462",
        "hide_from_guests": true,
        "required": false
      }
    ],
    "dependencies": [],
    "linked_tasks": [],
    "locations": [],
    "team_id": "36003581",
    "url": "https://app.clickup.com/t/8687096vn",
    "sharing": {
      "public": false,
      "public_share_expires_on": null,
      "public_fields": [
        "assignees",
        "priority",
        "due_date",
        "content",
        "comments",
        "attachments",
        "customFields",
        "subtasks",
        "tags",
        "checklists",
        "coverimage"
      ],
      "token": null,
      "seo_optimized": false
    },
    "list": {
      "id": "901102008938",
      "name": "List",
      "access": true
    },
    "project": {
      "id": "90110993233",
      "name": "test folder",
      "hidden": false,
      "access": true
    },
    "folder": {
      "id": "90110993233",
      "name": "test folder",
      "hidden": false,
      "access": true
    },
    "space": {
      "id": "90090203753"
    }
  }
}

