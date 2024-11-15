Webhook health status Webhook health status

At ClickUp, we monitor the health of your webhooks to ensure optimal performance and resource usage.

As long as your endpoint responds with a successful HTTP status code in a timely manner, your webhook will remain active.

If issues arise, we’ll update your webhook to one of the statuses described below.

Active Active

When your webhook is healthy and returns successful HTTP status codes, we will continue sending subscribed events to the endpoint.

Failing Failing

A webhook is marked as failing if it returns an unsuccessful HTTP status code or if a request takes longer than 7 seconds to complete.

To account for temporary issues, we will retry the webhook up to five times for each event. After five delivery attemptsfor an event, we increment a fail_count , and stop sending the failed event.

The failt_count can be monitored via API on the webhook object.

If your endpoint recovers and starts sending successful responses, the webhook will automatically return to the active state, and the fail_count will reset. Failed events will not be resent.

🚧 Note Currently, no notification is sent when your webhook's health status changes.

Webhooks are immediately suspended when a 410 status code is received. Any other error will increase the fail_count .

Suspended Suspended

If the fail_count reaches 100, the webhook will be marked as suspended. We will stop sending events to that webhook.

To reactivate it, change the webhook’s status back to active using the PUT /api/v2/webhook/{webhook_id} request.

Suspend webhook via 401 status Suspend webhook via 401 status