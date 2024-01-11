Automation Call webhook Legacy payload
Example Automation webhook payload.
Automation legacy webhook payloads
The following webhook example payload is sent to your webhook URL when the Call webhook (Legacy) Action is used in an Automation.
automationCreated payload
This webhook is triggered when the Call webhook (Legacy) Action is used in an Automation.
{
"id": "b4ced072-ae72-4c70-b898-fea5dd142408:main",
"trigger_id": "6f612d16-9ff7-4db2-a2f6-19528ee3b90c",
"date": "2024-01-11T19:40:17.927Z",
"payload": {
"id": "8687096vn",
"custom_id": "DEF-43",
"custom_item_id": 0,
"name": "task name",
"text_content": "",
"description": "",
"status": {
"id": "p90090203753_p54073272_p54073128_p54071092_p54067915_r9V2QX7O",
"status": "complete",
"color": "#008844",
"orderindex": 1,
"type": "closed"
},
"orderindex": "39906954.00000000000000000000000000000000",
"date_created": "1705002014968",
"date_updated": "1705002016108",
"date_closed": "1705002016108",
"date_done": "1705002016108",
"archived": false,
"creator": {
"id": 26191384,
"username": "John",
"color": "#5f7c8a",
"email": "[email protected]",
"profilePicture": "https://attachments.clickup.com/profilePictures/26191384_HoB.jpg"
},
"assignees": [],
"watchers": [
{
"id": 26191384,
"username": "John",
"color": "#5f7c8a",
"initials": "J",
"email": "[email protected]",
"profilePicture": "https://attachments.clickup.com/profilePictures/26191384_HoB.jpg"
}
],
"checklists": [],
"tags": [],
"parent": null,
"priority": null,
"due_date": null,
"start_date": null,
"points": null,
"time_estimate": null,
"time_spent": 0,
"custom_fields": [
{
"id": "ede917d5-4dbb-46eb-9f7c-5d4f0a652b1f",
"name": "ijjb",
"type": "formula",
"type_config": {
"version": "1.6",
"is_dynamic": false,
"return_types": [
"null"
],
"calculation_state": "ready"
},
"date_created": "1698260411360",
"hide_from_guests": false,
"required": false
},
{
"id": "7d979288-84e1-48b0-abaf-238ecb27e0fa",
"name": "formula 1",
"type": "currency",
"type_config": {
"default": null,
"precision": 2,
"currency_type": "USD"
},
"date_created": "1694298925344",
"hide_from_guests": false,
"required": false
},
{
"id": "89bbdeeb-6724-4ec0-a8a7-c21d944199a7",
"name": "Marketing Task Type",
"type": "drop_down",
"type_config": {
"default": 0,
"placeholder": null,
"options": [
{
"id": "d73a55af-88f5-4161-a948-7341d2bbb045",
"name": "Campaign",
"color": null,
"orderindex": 0
},
{
"id": "0010111d-91da-4cb7-8cc1-d642f90ef194",
"name": "asd",
"color": null,
"orderindex": 1
}
]
},
"date_created": "1698177406311",
"hide_from_guests": false,
"required": false
},
{
"id": "07119fd9-e1eb-4457-bc69-3e5913707ca2",
"name": "files",
"type": "attachment",
"type_config": {},
"date_created": "1700237528128",
"hide_from_guests": false,
"required": false
},
{
"id": "60392065-eb67-40c3-afe2-10f288d0695d",
"name": "new field",
"type": "currency",
"type_config": {
"precision": 2,
"currency_type": "EUR"
},
"date_created": "1696603471462",
"hide_from_guests": true,
"required": false
}
],
"dependencies": [],
"linked_tasks": [],
"locations": [],
"team_id": "36003581",
"url": "https://app.clickup.com/t/8687096vn",
"sharing": {
"public": false,
"public_share_expires_on": null,
"public_fields": [
"assignees",
"priority",
"due_date",
"content",
"comments",
"attachments",
"customFields",
"subtasks",
"tags",
"checklists",
"coverimage"
],
"token": null,
"seo_optimized": false
},
"list": {
"id": "901102008938",
"name": "List",
"access": true
},
"project": {
"id": "90110993233",
"name": "test folder",
"hidden": false,
"access": true
},
"folder": {
"id": "90110993233",
"name": "test folder",
"hidden": false,
"access": true
},
"space": {
"id": "90090203753"
}
}
}
