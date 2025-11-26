Task comments pagination

Get Task Comments returns comments in reverse chronological order (newest to oldest).

By default, the request returns the 25 most recent comments.

You must use both the start (date) and start_id (comment ID) query parameters to request additional pages of task comments.

The "start" parameters tell ClickUp where to start looking for the next page of comments.

How to page through all available task comments

Call 1: GET /task/{task_id}/comment

Returns: Comments 1–25 (newest).

Action:

Take the id and date from the last comment in the array. Insert them in the start_id and start query parameters of your next request.

Call 2: GET /task/{task_id}/comment?start_id={id}&start={date}

Returns: Comments 26–50 (next oldest).