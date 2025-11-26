Task comments pagination
Learn how to request additional pages of task comments.
Get Task Comments returns comments in reverse chronological order (newest to oldest).
By default, the request returns the 25 most recent comments.
You must use both the
start(date) and
start_id(comment ID) query parameters to request additional pages of task comments.
The "start" parameters tell ClickUp where to start looking for the next page of comments.
How to page through all available task comments
Call 1: GET
/task/{task_id}/comment
Returns: Comments 1–25 (newest).
Action:
- Take the
idand
datefrom the last comment in the array.
- Insert them in the
start_idand
startquery parameters of your next request.
Call 2: GET
/task/{task_id}/comment?start_id={id}&start={date}
Returns: Comments 26–50 (next oldest).
