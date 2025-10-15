Connect an AI assistant to ClickUp's MCP server

Your AI models and agents can use our official MCP (Model Context Protocol) server to access your ClickUp data in a simple and secure way. It's designed to work seamlessly with popular AI assistants like ChatGPT, Cursor, and Claude.

Why use the ClickUp MCP?

Easy setup : Connect through simple OAuth with a one-click installation for supported AI tools.

: Connect through simple OAuth with a one-click installation for supported AI tools. Full Workspace access: AI tools can read and write to your ClickUp Workspace just like you can.

What you can do

Orchestrate task workflows : Create, enrich, and route tasks with assignees, Priorities, and due dates across Lists and Spaces.

: Create, enrich, and route tasks with assignees, Priorities, and due dates across Lists and Spaces. Build executive reports : Produce release notes, status updates, and portfolio rollups consolidated from tasks, comments, and Docs.

: Produce release notes, status updates, and portfolio rollups consolidated from tasks, comments, and Docs. Track time : Start and stop timers, log historical entries, and fetch entries.

: Start and stop timers, log historical entries, and fetch entries. Answer questions from work : Search tasks, Docs, and comments to deliver quick, context-rich answers.

: Search tasks, Docs, and comments to deliver quick, context-rich answers. Collaborate in comments and Chat: Summarize threads, extract action items, and post updates.

Available tools

ClickUp's MCP server enables AI assistants like ChatGPT, Claude, Cursor, or VS Code, to integrate with ClickUp's tools and data. This means your AI assistant can now execute actions, retrieve information, and provide intelligent, context-aware insights instantly.

Learn how to connect any AI assistant to ClickUp's MCP server.

Connecting external assistants via ClickUp's MCP server allows you to:

Access ClickUp data from compatible AI applications.

Create and manage tasks and projects through natural language.

Generate reports and summaries based on ClickUp data.

Analyze project data and get AI-powered suggestions.

ClickUp's MCP server includes over 20 tools for:

Task management

Workspace search

Time tracking

Collaboration

Example requests

Below are some examples of requests you could make after you've connected your AI assistant to ClickUp's MCP server:

Create a task for this bug we're working on.

Find all my incomplete tasks due this week.

Break down this project into 5 main tasks with appropriate subtasks.

List all milestones in the Product Launch project.

Show me the status of the Q2 Planning project.

How many hours has the team spent on clients this month?

Find all overdue tasks assigned to Sarah and prioritize them.

Setup instructions

Below are the setup instructions for some of the most popular AI assistants.

Authentication

Only OAuth authentication is supported.

Q. Can I authenticate with my own API keys or Auth access tokens? A. No, you cannot authenticate using your own API keys or Auth access tokens.

Claude

Set up Claude to use the ClickUp MCP server!

Pro, Team, Enterprise

If you're on the Pro, Team, or Enterprise plan:

In a browser or the desktop app, navigate to Settings in the sidebar. Scroll to Connectors at the bottom and click Add. In the prompt, enter the following:

Name: ClickUp

Remote MCP Server URL: https://mcp.clickup.com/mcp

Free

If you're on the Free plan, you'll set up Claude from the Claude desktop app:

Open the file ~/Library/Application Support/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json. Add the following and restart the Claude desktop app: JSON { "mcpServers": { "clickup": { "url": "https://mcp.clickup.com/mcp" } } }

Claude Code

Use the follow command: claude mcp add --transport http clickup https://mcp.clickup.com/mcp

Once you've opened a Claude Code session, run /mcp to go through the authentication flow.

Cursor

Install here, or from Cursor's MCP directory page.

Manual installation

To manually set up Cursor for the ClickUp MCP server, add the following to your mcp.json file:

JSON { "mcpServers": { "clickup": { "url": "https://mcp.clickup.com/mcp" } } }

VS Code

Set up VS Code to use the ClickUp MCP server!

Manual installation

To manually set up VS Code for the ClickUp MCP server:

Open a terminal and run the following command: code --add-mcp '{"type":"http","name":"clickup","url":"https://mcp.clickup.com/mcp"}' From inside VS Code, open the .vscode/mcp.json file. 3. Click Start server.

Windsurf

To set up Windsurf for the ClickUp MCP server:

Press Ctrl + , on Windows or Cmd + , on Mac to open your Windsurf settings. Under Scroll to Cascade, click MCP servers. Click Add Server, then select Add custom server. Copy the following JSON to your Windsurf MCP config file: JSON { "mcpServers": { "clickup": { "serverUrl": "https://mcp.clickup.com/mcp" } } }

ChatGPT

Note: In Team, Enterprise, and Edu workspaces, only owners and admins have permission.

To set up ChatGPT to use the ClickUp MCP server:

Navigate to Settings and click Connectors. Add a custom connector with the server URL: https://mcp.clickup.com/mcp . It will be visible in the Deep Research tool. This tool can be accessed by clicking the plus button next to the input text box. You may need to add the server as a source.

Note: Connectors can only be used with Deep Research.

Other AI apps

Hundreds of other tools now support MCP servers! You can configure them to use ClickUp's MCP server with the following settings: