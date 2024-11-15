Task webhook payloads

Task payloads Task payloads

The following webhook example payloads are sent to your webhook URL when tasks are created or updated.

The history_items section includes metadata about the event that triggered the webhook.

date : The date and time when the event ocurred, displayed in Unix time in milliseconds.

: The date and time when the event ocurred, displayed in Unix time in milliseconds. field : The field on the task that triggered the webhook.

: The field on the task that triggered the webhook. user : The user who performed the action that triggered the webhook.

: The user who performed the action that triggered the webhook. before : The state of the task before the change that triggered the webhook.

: The state of the task before the change that triggered the webhook. after : The state of the task after the change that triggered the webhook.

taskCreated payload taskCreated payload

This webhook is triggered when a new task is created. We also send the taskStatusUpdated payload when a new task is created. The parent_id refers to the List ID where the new task was created.

New task: TaskStatusUpdated payload

Here is an example taskStatusUpdated payload that was sent when a new task was created:

taskUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a task is updated. This example payload was sent when a task description was added to the task.

JSON { "event": "taskUpdated", "history_items": [ { "id": "2800768061568222238", "type": 1, "date": "1642734925064", "field": "content", "parent_id": "162641062", "data": {}, "source": null, "user": { "id": 183, "username": "John", "email": "[email protected]", "color": "#7b68ee", "initials": "J", "profilePicture": null }, "before": null, "after": "{\"ops\":[{\"insert\":\"This is a task description update to trigger the \"},{\"insert\":\"\

\",\"attributes\":{\"block-id\":\"block-24d0457c-908f-412c-8267-da08f8dc93e4\"}}]}" } ], "task_id": "1vj37mc", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskUpdated: set Custom Field payload

Here is a taskUpdated payload that was sent when a Custom Field was set on a task.

JSON { "event": "taskUpdated", "history_items": [ { "id": "2800771175285296851", "type": 1, "date": "1642735110657", "field": "custom_field", "parent_id": "162641062", "data": {}, "source": null, "user": { "id": 183, "username": "John", "email": "[email protected]", "color": "#7b68ee", "initials": "J", "profilePicture": null }, "before": null, "after": "5048f827-f16a-47b0-afec-5fd0e51b5f50", "custom_field": { "id": "862a38bb-eaba-4b9b-a4b5-c09d2a8c082f", "name": "Selection Dropdown", "type": "drop_down", "type_config": { "default": 0, "placeholder": null, "new_drop_down": true, "options": [ { "id": "5048f827-f16a-47b0-afec-5fd0e51b5f50", "name": "Monthly", "value": "Monthly", "type": "text", "color": null, "orderindex": 0 }, { "id": "5c69d237-f440-4498-ae46-3b3948db931b", "name": "Quarterly", "value": "Quarterly", "type": "text", "color": null, "orderindex": 1 }, { "id": "fc4b63d1-d4d5-45fc-bee5-3adef2b15dff", "name": "Yearly", "value": "Yearly", "type": "text", "color": null, "orderindex": 2 }, { "id": "8c7a4048-53fd-455a-82ba-ecf2a8a4c74d", "name": "here's a really long long long drop down option with a long line of text", "value": "here's a really long long long drop down option with a long line of text", "type": "text", "color": null, "orderindex": 3 } ] }, "values_set": null, "userid": "2770032", "date_created": "1611729648993", "hide_from_guests": false, "team_id": "6931406", "deleted": false, "deleted_by": null, "pinned": true, "required": false, "required_on_subtasks": false, "linked_subcategory": null } } ], "task_id": "1vj37mc", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskDeleted payload taskDeleted payload

This webhook is triggered when a task is deleted.

JSON { "event": "taskDeleted", "task_id": "1vj37mc", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskPriorityUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a task's Priority is set or updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

Priority updated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's Priority was set.

taskStatusUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a task's Status is updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

Task status updated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's Status was updated.

taskAssigneeUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a task's assignee is set or updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

Assignee updated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's Assignee was updated.

taskDueDateUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a task's due date is set or updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

JSON { "event": "taskDueDateUpdated", "history_items": [ { "id": "2800792714143635886", "type": 1, "date": "1642736394447", "field": "due_date", "parent_id": "162641062", "data": { "due_date_time": true, "old_due_date_time": false }, "source": null, "user": { "id": 183, "username": "John", "email": "[email protected]", "color": "#7b68ee", "initials": "J", "profilePicture": null }, "before": "1642701600000", "after": "1643608800000" } ], "task_id": "1vj38vv", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Due date updated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's due date was updated.{

JSON { "event": "taskUpdated", "history_items": [ { "id": "2800792714143635886", "type": 1, "date": "1642736394447", "field": "due_date", "parent_id": "162641062", "data": { "due_date_time": true, "old_due_date_time": false }, "source": null, "user": { "id": 183, "username": "John", "email": "[email protected]", "color": "#7b68ee", "initials": "J", "profilePicture": null }, "before": "1642701600000", "after": "1643608800000" } ], "task_id": "1vj38vv", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskTagUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when task Tags are added or removed. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

JSON { "event": "taskTagUpdated", "history_items": [ { "id": "2800797048554170804", "type": 1, "date": "1642736652800", "field": "tag", "parent_id": "162641062", "data": {}, "source": null, "user": { "id": 183, "username": "John", "email": "[email protected]", "color": "#7b68ee", "initials": "J", "profilePicture": null }, "before": null, "after": [ { "name": "def", "tag_fg": "#FF4081", "tag_bg": "#FF4081", "creator": 2770032 } ] } ], "task_id": "1vj38vv", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Task tags updated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload sent when a task's Tags was updated.

JSON { "event": "taskUpdated", "history_items": [ { "id": "2800797048554170804", "type": 1, "date": "1642736652800", "field": "tag", "parent_id": "162641062", "data": {}, "source": null, "user": { "id": 183, "username": "John", "email": "[email protected]", "color": "#7b68ee", "initials": "J", "profilePicture": null }, "before": null, "after": [ { "name": "def", "tag_fg": "#FF4081", "tag_bg": "#FF4081", "creator": 2770032 } ] } ], "task_id": "1vj38vv", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskMoved payload taskMoved payload

This webhook is triggered when a task is moved to a new List. We also send the taskUpdated and spaceUpdated payloads.

JSON { "event": "taskMoved", "history_items": [ { "id": "2800800851630274181", "type": 1, "date": "1642736879339", "field": "section_moved", "parent_id": "162641285", "data": { "mute_notifications": true }, "source": null, "user": { "id": 183, "username": "John", "email": "[email protected]", "color": "#7b68ee", "initials": "J", "profilePicture": null }, "before": { "id": "162641062", "name": "Webhook payloads", "category": { "id": "96771950", "name": "hidden", "hidden": true }, "project": { "id": "7002367", "name": "This is my API Space" } }, "after": { "id": "162641285", "name": "webhook payloads 2", "category": { "id": "96772049", "name": "hidden", "hidden": true }, "project": { "id": "7002367", "name": "This is my API Space" } } } ], "task_id": "1vj38vv", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Task moved: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task was moved to a new List.

JSON { "event": "taskUpdated", "history_items": [ { "id": "2800800851630274181", "type": 1, "date": "1642736879339", "field": "section_moved", "parent_id": "162641285", "data": { "mute_notifications": true }, "source": null, "user": { "id": 183, "username": "John", "email": "[email protected]", "color": "#7b68ee", "initials": "J", "profilePicture": null }, "before": { "id": "162641062", "name": "Webhook payloads", "category": { "id": "96771950", "name": "hidden", "hidden": true }, "project": { "id": "7002367", "name": "This is my API Space" } }, "after": { "id": "162641285", "name": "webhook payloads 2", "category": { "id": "96772049", "name": "hidden", "hidden": true }, "project": { "id": "7002367", "name": "This is my API Space" } } } ], "task_id": "1vj38vv", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Task moved: spaceUpdated payload

Here is an example spaceUpdated payload that was sent when a task was moved to a new List.

JSON { "event": "spaceUpdated", "space_id": "7002367", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskCommentPosted payload

This webhook is triggered when a new comment is posted on a task. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

Comment added: taskUpdated payload

Here's an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task comment was created:

taskCommentUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a task comment is edited. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

Comment updated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task comment was updated.

taskTimeEstimateUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a time estimate is set or updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

JSON { "event": "taskTimeEstimateUpdated", "history_items": [ { "id": "2800808904123520175", "type": 1, "date": "1642737359443", "field": "time_estimate", "parent_id": "162641285", "data": { "time_estimate_string": "1 hour 30 minutes", "old_time_estimate_string": null, "rolled_up_time_estimate": 5400000, "time_estimate": 5400000, "time_estimates_by_user": [ { "userid": 2770032, "user_time_estimate": "5400000", "user_rollup_time_estimate": "5400000" } ] }, "source": null, "user": { "id": 183, "username": "John", "email": "[email protected]", "color": "#7b68ee", "initials": "J", "profilePicture": null }, "before": null, "after": "5400000" } ], "task_id": "1vj38vv", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Time estimated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's Time Estimate was set.

JSON { "event": "taskTimeEstimateUpdated", "history_items": [ { "id": "2800808904123520175", "type": 1, "date": "1642737359443", "field": "time_estimate", "parent_id": "162641285", "data": { "time_estimate_string": "1 hour 30 minutes", "old_time_estimate_string": null, "rolled_up_time_estimate": 5400000, "time_estimate": 5400000, "time_estimates_by_user": [ { "userid": 2770032, "user_time_estimate": "5400000", "user_rollup_time_estimate": "5400000" } ] }, "source": null, "user": { "id": 183, "username": "John", "email": "[email protected]", "color": "#7b68ee", "initials": "J", "profilePicture": null }, "before": null, "after": "5400000" } ], "task_id": "1vj38vv", "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskTimeTrackedUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a time entry is added, updated, or deleted. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

JSON { "event": "taskTimeTrackedUpdated", "history_items": [ { "id": "2800809188061123931", "type": 1, "date": "1642737376354", "field": "time_spent", "parent_id": "162641285", "data": { "total_time": "900000", "rollup_time": "900000" }, "source": null, "user": { "id": 183, "username": "John", "email": "[email protected]", "color": "#7b68ee", "initials": "J", "profilePicture": null }, "before": null, "after": { "id": "2800809188061119507", "start": "1642736476215", "end": "1642737376215", "time": "900000", "source": "clickup", "date_added": "1642737376354" } } ], "task_id": "1vj38vv", "data": { "description": "Time Tracking Created", "interval_id": "2800809188061119507" }, "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Time tracked: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a time entry was added to a task.