Task webhook payloads
Example task webhook payloads.
Task payloads
The following webhook example payloads are sent to your webhook URL when tasks are created or updated.
history_items
The history_items section includes metadata about the event that triggered the webhook.
date: The date and time when the event ocurred, displayed in Unix time in milliseconds.
field: The field on the task that triggered the webhook.
user: The user who performed the action that triggered the webhook.
before: The state of the task before the change that triggered the webhook.
after: The state of the task after the change that triggered the webhook.
taskCreated payload
This webhook is triggered when a new task is created. We also send the
taskStatusUpdated payload when a new task is created. The
parent_id refers to the List ID where the new task was created.
{
"event": "taskCreated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800763136717140857",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642734631523",
"field": "status",
"parent_id": "162641062",
"data": {
"status_type": "open"
},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": {
"status": null,
"color": "#000000",
"type": "removed",
"orderindex": -1
},
"after": {
"status": "to do",
"color": "#f9d900",
"orderindex": 0,
"type": "open"
}
},
{
"id": "2800763136700363640",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642734631523",
"field": "task_creation",
"parent_id": "162641062",
"data": {},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": null,
"after": null
}
],
"task_id": "1vj37mc",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
New task: TaskStatusUpdated payload
Here is an example taskStatusUpdated payload that was sent when a new task was created:
{
"event": "taskStatusUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800763136717140857",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642734631523",
"field": "status",
"parent_id": "162641062",
"data": {
"status_type": "open"
},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": {
"status": null,
"color": "#000000",
"type": "removed",
"orderindex": -1
},
"after": {
"status": "to do",
"color": "#f9d900",
"orderindex": 0,
"type": "open"
}
}
],
"task_id": "1vj37mc",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
taskUpdated payload
This webhook is triggered when a task is updated. This example payload was sent when a task description was added to the task.
{
"event": "taskUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800768061568222238",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642734925064",
"field": "content",
"parent_id": "162641062",
"data": {},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": null,
"after": "{\"ops\":[{\"insert\":\"This is a task description update to trigger the \"},{\"insert\":\"\\n\",\"attributes\":{\"block-id\":\"block-24d0457c-908f-412c-8267-da08f8dc93e4\"}}]}"
}
],
"task_id": "1vj37mc",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
taskUpdated: set Custom Field payload
Here is a taskUpdated payload that was sent when a Custom Field was set on a task.
{
"event": "taskUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800771175285296851",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642735110657",
"field": "custom_field",
"parent_id": "162641062",
"data": {},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": null,
"after": "5048f827-f16a-47b0-afec-5fd0e51b5f50",
"custom_field": {
"id": "862a38bb-eaba-4b9b-a4b5-c09d2a8c082f",
"name": "Selection Dropdown",
"type": "drop_down",
"type_config": {
"default": 0,
"placeholder": null,
"new_drop_down": true,
"options": [
{
"id": "5048f827-f16a-47b0-afec-5fd0e51b5f50",
"name": "Monthly",
"value": "Monthly",
"type": "text",
"color": null,
"orderindex": 0
},
{
"id": "5c69d237-f440-4498-ae46-3b3948db931b",
"name": "Quarterly",
"value": "Quarterly",
"type": "text",
"color": null,
"orderindex": 1
},
{
"id": "fc4b63d1-d4d5-45fc-bee5-3adef2b15dff",
"name": "Yearly",
"value": "Yearly",
"type": "text",
"color": null,
"orderindex": 2
},
{
"id": "8c7a4048-53fd-455a-82ba-ecf2a8a4c74d",
"name": "here's a really long long long drop down option with a long line of text",
"value": "here's a really long long long drop down option with a long line of text",
"type": "text",
"color": null,
"orderindex": 3
}
]
},
"values_set": null,
"userid": "2770032",
"date_created": "1611729648993",
"hide_from_guests": false,
"team_id": "6931406",
"deleted": false,
"deleted_by": null,
"pinned": true,
"required": false,
"required_on_subtasks": false,
"linked_subcategory": null
}
}
],
"task_id": "1vj37mc",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
taskDeleted payload
This webhook is triggered when a task is deleted.
{
"event": "taskDeleted",
"task_id": "1vj37mc",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
taskPriorityUpdated payload
This webhook is triggered when a task's Priority is set or updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.
{
"event": "taskPriorityUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800773800802162647",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642735267148",
"field": "priority",
"parent_id": "162641062",
"data": {},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": null,
"after": {
"id": "2",
"priority": "high",
"color": "#ffcc00",
"orderindex": "2"
}
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
Priority updated: taskUpdated payload
Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's Priority was set.
{
"event": "taskUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800773800802162647",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642735267148",
"field": "priority",
"parent_id": "162641062",
"data": {},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": null,
"after": {
"id": "2",
"priority": "high",
"color": "#ffcc00",
"orderindex": "2"
}
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
taskStatusUpdated payload
This webhook is triggered when a task's Status is updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.
{
"event": "taskStatusUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800787326392370170",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642736073330",
"field": "status",
"parent_id": "162641062",
"data": {
"status_type": "custom"
},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": {
"status": "to do",
"color": "#f9d900",
"orderindex": 0,
"type": "open"
},
"after": {
"status": "in progress",
"color": "#7C4DFF",
"orderindex": 1,
"type": "custom"
}
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
Task status updated: taskUpdated payload
Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's Status was updated.
{
"event": "taskUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800787326392370170",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642736073330",
"field": "status",
"parent_id": "162641062",
"data": {
"status_type": "custom"
},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": {
"status": "to do",
"color": "#f9d900",
"orderindex": 0,
"type": "open"
},
"after": {
"status": "in progress",
"color": "#7C4DFF",
"orderindex": 1,
"type": "custom"
}
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
taskAssigneeUpdated payload
This webhook is triggered when a task's assignee is set or updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.
{
"event": "taskAssigneeUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800789353868594308",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642736194135",
"field": "assignee_add",
"parent_id": "162641062",
"data": {},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"after": {
"id": 184,
"username": "Sam",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "S",
"profilePicture": null
}
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
Assignee updated: taskUpdated payload
Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's Assignee was updated.
{
"event": "taskUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800789353868594308",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642736194135",
"field": "assignee_add",
"parent_id": "162641062",
"data": {},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"after": {
"id": 184,
"username": "Sam",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "S",
"profilePicture": null
}
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
taskDueDateUpdated payload
This webhook is triggered when a task's due date is set or updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.
{
"event": "taskDueDateUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800792714143635886",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642736394447",
"field": "due_date",
"parent_id": "162641062",
"data": {
"due_date_time": true,
"old_due_date_time": false
},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": "1642701600000",
"after": "1643608800000"
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
Due date updated: taskUpdated payload
Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's due date was updated.{
{
"event": "taskUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800792714143635886",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642736394447",
"field": "due_date",
"parent_id": "162641062",
"data": {
"due_date_time": true,
"old_due_date_time": false
},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": "1642701600000",
"after": "1643608800000"
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
taskTagUpdated payload
This webhook is triggered when task Tags are added or removed. We also send the taskUpdated payload.
{
"event": "taskTagUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800797048554170804",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642736652800",
"field": "tag",
"parent_id": "162641062",
"data": {},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": null,
"after": [
{
"name": "def",
"tag_fg": "#FF4081",
"tag_bg": "#FF4081",
"creator": 2770032
}
]
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
Task tags updated: taskUpdated payload
Here is an example taskUpdated payload sent when a task's Tags was updated.
{
"event": "taskUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800797048554170804",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642736652800",
"field": "tag",
"parent_id": "162641062",
"data": {},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": null,
"after": [
{
"name": "def",
"tag_fg": "#FF4081",
"tag_bg": "#FF4081",
"creator": 2770032
}
]
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
taskMoved payload
This webhook is triggered when a task is moved to a new List. We also send the taskUpdated and spaceUpdated payloads.
{
"event": "taskMoved",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800800851630274181",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642736879339",
"field": "section_moved",
"parent_id": "162641285",
"data": {
"mute_notifications": true
},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": {
"id": "162641062",
"name": "Webhook payloads",
"category": {
"id": "96771950",
"name": "hidden",
"hidden": true
},
"project": {
"id": "7002367",
"name": "This is my API Space"
}
},
"after": {
"id": "162641285",
"name": "webhook payloads 2",
"category": {
"id": "96772049",
"name": "hidden",
"hidden": true
},
"project": {
"id": "7002367",
"name": "This is my API Space"
}
}
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
Task moved: taskUpdated payload
Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task was moved to a new List.
{
"event": "taskUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800800851630274181",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642736879339",
"field": "section_moved",
"parent_id": "162641285",
"data": {
"mute_notifications": true
},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": {
"id": "162641062",
"name": "Webhook payloads",
"category": {
"id": "96771950",
"name": "hidden",
"hidden": true
},
"project": {
"id": "7002367",
"name": "This is my API Space"
}
},
"after": {
"id": "162641285",
"name": "webhook payloads 2",
"category": {
"id": "96772049",
"name": "hidden",
"hidden": true
},
"project": {
"id": "7002367",
"name": "This is my API Space"
}
}
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
Task moved: spaceUpdated payload
Here is an example spaceUpdated payload that was sent when a task was moved to a new List.
{
"event": "spaceUpdated",
"space_id": "7002367",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
taskCommentPosted payload
This webhook is triggered when a new comment is posted on a task. We also send the taskUpdated payload.
{
"event": "taskCommentPosted",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800803631413624919",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642737045116",
"field": "comment",
"parent_id": "162641285",
"data": {},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": null,
"after": "648893191",
"comment": {
"id": "648893191",
"date": "1642737045116",
"parent": "1vj38vv",
"type": 1,
"comment": [
{
"text": "comment abc1234",
"attributes": {}
},
{
"text": "\n",
"attributes": {
"block-id": "block-4c8fe54f-7bff-4b7b-92a2-9142068983ea"
}
}
],
"text_content": "comment abc1234\n",
"x": null,
"y": null,
"image_y": null,
"image_x": null,
"page": null,
"comment_number": null,
"page_id": null,
"page_name": null,
"view_id": null,
"view_name": null,
"team": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"new_thread_count": 0,
"new_mentioned_thread_count": 0,
"email_attachments": [],
"threaded_users": [],
"threaded_replies": 0,
"threaded_assignees": 0,
"threaded_assignees_members": [],
"threaded_unresolved_count": 0,
"thread_followers": [
{
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
}
],
"group_thread_followers": [],
"reactions": [],
"emails": []
}
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
Comment added: taskUpdated payload
Here's an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task comment was created:
{
"event": "taskUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800803631413624919",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642737045116",
"field": "comment",
"parent_id": "162641285",
"data": {},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 2770032,
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": null,
"after": "648893191",
"comment": {
"id": "648893191",
"date": "1642737045116",
"parent": "1vj38vv",
"type": 1,
"comment": [
{
"text": "comment abc1234",
"attributes": {}
},
{
"text": "\n",
"attributes": {
"block-id": "block-4c8fe54f-7bff-4b7b-92a2-9142068983ea"
}
}
],
"text_content": "comment abc1234\n",
"x": null,
"y": null,
"image_y": null,
"image_x": null,
"page": null,
"comment_number": null,
"page_id": null,
"page_name": null,
"view_id": null,
"view_name": null,
"team": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"new_thread_count": 0,
"new_mentioned_thread_count": 0,
"email_attachments": [],
"threaded_users": [],
"threaded_replies": 0,
"threaded_assignees": 0,
"threaded_assignees_members": [],
"threaded_unresolved_count": 0,
"thread_followers": [
{
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
}
],
"group_thread_followers": [],
"reactions": [],
"emails": []
}
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
taskCommentUpdated payload
This webhook is triggered when a task comment is edited. We also send the taskUpdated payload.
{
"event": "taskCommentUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800803631413624919",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642737045116",
"field": "comment",
"parent_id": "162641285",
"data": {},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": null,
"after": "648893191",
"comment": {
"id": "648893191",
"date": "1642737045116",
"parent": "1vj38vv",
"type": 1,
"comment": [
{
"text": "comment abc1234 56789",
"attributes": {}
},
{
"text": "\n",
"attributes": {
"block-id": "block-4c8fe54f-7bff-4b7b-92a2-9142068983ea"
}
}
],
"text_content": "comment abc1234 56789\n",
"x": null,
"y": null,
"image_y": null,
"image_x": null,
"page": null,
"comment_number": null,
"page_id": null,
"page_name": null,
"view_id": null,
"view_name": null,
"team": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"new_thread_count": 0,
"new_mentioned_thread_count": 0,
"email_attachments": [],
"threaded_users": [],
"threaded_replies": 0,
"threaded_assignees": 0,
"threaded_assignees_members": [],
"threaded_unresolved_count": 0,
"thread_followers": [
{
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
}
],
"group_thread_followers": [],
"reactions": [],
"emails": []
}
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
Comment updated: taskUpdated payload
Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task comment was updated.
{
"event": "taskUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800803631413624919",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642737045116",
"field": "comment",
"parent_id": "162641285",
"data": {},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": null,
"after": "648893191",
"comment": {
"id": "648893191",
"date": "1642737045116",
"parent": "1vj38vv",
"type": 1,
"comment": [
{
"text": "comment abc1234 56789",
"attributes": {}
},
{
"text": "\n",
"attributes": {
"block-id": "block-4c8fe54f-7bff-4b7b-92a2-9142068983ea"
}
}
],
"text_content": "comment abc1234 56789\n",
"x": null,
"y": null,
"image_y": null,
"image_x": null,
"page": null,
"comment_number": null,
"page_id": null,
"page_name": null,
"view_id": null,
"view_name": null,
"team": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"new_thread_count": 0,
"new_mentioned_thread_count": 0,
"email_attachments": [],
"threaded_users": [],
"threaded_replies": 0,
"threaded_assignees": 0,
"threaded_assignees_members": [],
"threaded_unresolved_count": 0,
"thread_followers": [
{
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
}
],
"group_thread_followers": [],
"reactions": [],
"emails": []
}
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
taskTimeEstimateUpdated payload
This webhook is triggered when a time estimate is set or updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.
{
"event": "taskTimeEstimateUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800808904123520175",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642737359443",
"field": "time_estimate",
"parent_id": "162641285",
"data": {
"time_estimate_string": "1 hour 30 minutes",
"old_time_estimate_string": null,
"rolled_up_time_estimate": 5400000,
"time_estimate": 5400000,
"time_estimates_by_user": [
{
"userid": 2770032,
"user_time_estimate": "5400000",
"user_rollup_time_estimate": "5400000"
}
]
},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": null,
"after": "5400000"
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
Time estimated: taskUpdated payload
Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's Time Estimate was set.
{
"event": "taskTimeEstimateUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800808904123520175",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642737359443",
"field": "time_estimate",
"parent_id": "162641285",
"data": {
"time_estimate_string": "1 hour 30 minutes",
"old_time_estimate_string": null,
"rolled_up_time_estimate": 5400000,
"time_estimate": 5400000,
"time_estimates_by_user": [
{
"userid": 2770032,
"user_time_estimate": "5400000",
"user_rollup_time_estimate": "5400000"
}
]
},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": null,
"after": "5400000"
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
taskTimeTrackedUpdated payload
This webhook is triggered when a time entry is added, updated, or deleted. We also send the taskUpdated payload.
{
"event": "taskTimeTrackedUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800809188061123931",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642737376354",
"field": "time_spent",
"parent_id": "162641285",
"data": {
"total_time": "900000",
"rollup_time": "900000"
},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": null,
"after": {
"id": "2800809188061119507",
"start": "1642736476215",
"end": "1642737376215",
"time": "900000",
"source": "clickup",
"date_added": "1642737376354"
}
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"data": {
"description": "Time Tracking Created",
"interval_id": "2800809188061119507"
},
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
Time tracked: taskUpdated payload
Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a time entry was added to a task.
{
"event": "taskUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "2800809188061123931",
"type": 1,
"date": "1642737376354",
"field": "time_spent",
"parent_id": "162641285",
"data": {
"total_time": "900000",
"rollup_time": "900000"
},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "[email protected]",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": null,
"after": {
"id": "2800809188061119507",
"start": "1642736476215",
"end": "1642737376215",
"time": "900000",
"source": "clickup",
"date_added": "1642737376354"
}
}
],
"task_id": "1vj38vv",
"data": {
"description": "Time Tracking Created",
"interval_id": "2800809188061119507"
},
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
