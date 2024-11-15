Filter tasks using Custom Fields Filter tasks using Custom Fields

Use Custom Fields to filter tasks via the following endpoints:

Get Tasks : For tasks within a specific List.

: For tasks within a specific List. Get Filtered Team Tasks: For tasks across your entire Workspace.

👍 Tip Use Get Tasks when you know the List where the tasks are located. Use Get Filtered Team Tasks to find tasks anywhere in your Workspace.

Using Custom Field Filters Using Custom Field Filters

When filtering by a Custom Field, provide a stringified JSON array of objects that must include the following properties:

field_id

value

operator

The field_id refers to the ID of the Custom Field you want to filter by. Retrieve it using the Get Accessible Custom Fields endpoint.

Operators Operators

The supported operators for filtering are:

= - equals

- equals < - less than

- less than <= - less than or equal to

- less than or equal to > - greater than

- greater than >= - greater than or equal to

- greater than or equal to != - not equal to

- not equal to IS NULL - field is not set

- field is not set IS NOT NULL - field is set

- field is set RANGE - is between

- is between ANY - matches any criteria

- matches any criteria ALL - matches all criteria

- matches all criteria NOT ANY - does not match any criteria

- does not match any criteria NOT ALL - does not match all criteria

Value Value

The value corresponds to the data in the Custom Field. This depends on the Custom Field type.

👍 Tip Create a task and add a value to the Custom Field you want to filter. Then, use the Get Tasks endpoint to identify the field_id and its acceptable value .

Example Query Example Query

Here's an example of a Custom Field query parameter:

JSON ?custom_fields=[{"field_id":"de761538-8ae0-42e8-91d9-f1a0cdfbd8b5","operator":">","value":2},{...}]

Breakdown Breakdown

field_id : Identifies the Custom Field. In this case, it's a Number Custom Field named Number of Reports. operator : Specifies the comparison operator. Here, > means "greater than." value : Specifies the threshold value. In this example, it's 2 .

This query returns tasks where the Number of Reports is 3 or more.