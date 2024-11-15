Try the API in your web browser
Use the ClickUp API right from your web browser!
Try an endpoint
Every API endpoint in our documentation can be tested directly from your browser using the interactive "Try It" panel on the right side of each endpoint. Requests are made against the Workspace from which the API token was generated.
- Navigate to any endpoint in the Reference section
- Look for the "Try It" panel on the right side
- Fill in the required parameters and customize optional ones in the API docs
- Click "Try It" to make the request
Authentication
Under Credentials, paste your personal API key to authenticate your requests.
All API calls are made against the Workspace from which the API token was generated.
Updated 5 days ago