Webhook signature
Apply a secure signature to your ClickUp API webhooks.
All requests sent to your webhook endpoints are signed to ensure you can verify that the traffic is genuinely coming from ClickUp.
We use a hash-based message authentication code (HMAC) to sign requests.
When creating a webhook the
webhook.secret in returned in the response object. Each incoming webhook request to your server will use this secret to generate a signature.
This signature is included in the
X-Signature HTTP header, allowing the client to verify it was created using the same secret.
Note
Signatures are always digested in hexadecimal format.
Example webhook request
Header
Content-Type: application/json
X-Signature: f7bc83f430538424b13298e6aa6
Body
{
"webhook_id": "7689a169-a000-4985-8676-6902b96d6627",
"event": "taskCreated",
"task_id": "c0j"
}
The
X-Signature value in this example was created by hashing the request body using the provided secret and the SHA-256 algorithm.
To verify the signature, the client can generate a hash signature using the same algorithm and secret, and compare the values.
Example using Node.js:
Below is a Node.js example for verifying the signature. For examples in other languages, see this repository.
Note
In this example, the body is already a string. If you are using an HTTP client that automatically parses request bodies, make sure to stringify the object without adding white spaces.
const crypto = require('crypto');
const key = 'secret'; // from the webhook object, stored in your DB
const body = '{"webhook_id":"7689a169-a000-4985-8676-6902b96d6627","event":"taskCreated","task_id":"c0j"}';
const hash = crypto.createHmac('sha256', key).update(body);
const signature = hash.digest('hex');
