Work with views using the ClickUp API.
Views
You can create, update, delete, group, sort, and filter views at any level of the ClickUp hierarchy using the API.
To get task information displayed in a view, use the Get View Tasks endpoint.
Tip
Explore the View endpoints.
View Type
The
view type determines the view's format. Supported values are:
list
board
calendar
gantt
Note
Page views, such as Docs and Whiteboards, are not supported through the public API.
View Parent
The
parent parameter specifies where the view is located in the ClickUp hierarchy and must include the ID of the Workspace, Space, Folder, or List.
The available
parent.type values are:
- Team (everything level): 7
- Space: 4
- Folder: 5
- List: 6
View Object Example
{
"name": "View Name",
"type": "list",
"parent": {
"id": 333,
"type": 7
},
"grouping": {
"field": "status",
"dir": 1
},
"filters": {
"op": "AND",
"fields": [
{
"field": "assignee",
"op": "EQ",
"values": []
}
],
"search": "",
"show_closed": false
},
"sorting": {
"fields": [
{
"field": "dateCreated",
"dir": -1
}
]
},
"columns": {
"fields": [
{
"field": "dateCreated"
}
]
}
}
