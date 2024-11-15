Comments

The ClickUp API allows you to view, add, and update or delete comments on tasks, Lists, and Chat views. You can also include formatting and emoji in your comments.

Viewing Comments

Retrieve existing comments via the API.

Endpoints

Use the following endpoints to fetch comments:

Adding Comments

Create comments for tasks, Lists, and Chat views through the API.

Endpoints

Updating and Deleting Comments

Modify or remove existing comments using the API. These endpoints apply to task, List, and Chat view comments.