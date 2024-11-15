Comments
Get and add comments via API.
The ClickUp API allows you to view, add, and update or delete comments on tasks, Lists, and Chat views. You can also include formatting and emoji in your comments.
Viewing Comments
Retrieve existing comments via the API.
Endpoints
Use the following endpoints to fetch comments:
Adding Comments
Create comments for tasks, Lists, and Chat views through the API.
Endpoints
Updating and Deleting Comments
Modify or remove existing comments using the API. These endpoints apply to task, List, and Chat view comments.
Endpoints
