Use the range operator with Custom Fields Use the range operator with Custom Fields

The RANGE operator allows you to filter tasks using Custom Fields by specifying a range of values.

📘 The examples provided are formatted for clarity. These query parameters can be used in a Get Filtered Team Tasks request.

You can define the range in two ways:

As an array of low and high values. As objects with explicitly defined low_value and high_value .

Define Range as an Array Define Range as an Array

Specify the range using an array with two values:

The first value represents the low end of the range.

The second value represents the high end.

Example Example

When filtering a Date Custom Field:

JSON https://api.clickup.com/api/v2/team/{team_Id}/task?custom_fields=[ { "field_id": "ebea8db0-82f8-4d94-b09c-79992f17a8bb", "operator": "RANGE", "value": [1671246000000, 1671505200000] } ]

Define Range as Objects Define Range as Objects

Define the range explicitly by specifying low_value and high_value as separate fields.

Example Example

When filtering a Date Custom Field: