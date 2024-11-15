Range operator with Custom Fields
Use Custom Fields to filter tasks using the range operator.
Use the range operator with Custom Fields
The
RANGE operator allows you to filter tasks using Custom Fields by specifying a range of values.
The examples provided are formatted for clarity. These query parameters can be used in a Get Filtered Team Tasks request.
You can define the range in two ways:
- As an array of low and high values.
- As objects with explicitly defined
low_valueand
high_value.
Define Range as an Array
Specify the range using an array with two values:
- The first value represents the low end of the range.
- The second value represents the high end.
Example
When filtering a Date Custom Field:
https://api.clickup.com/api/v2/team/{team_Id}/task?custom_fields=[
{
"field_id": "ebea8db0-82f8-4d94-b09c-79992f17a8bb",
"operator": "RANGE",
"value": [1671246000000, 1671505200000]
}
]
Define Range as Objects
Define the range explicitly by specifying
low_value and
high_value as separate fields.
Example
When filtering a Date Custom Field:
https://api.clickup.com/api/v2/team/{team_Id}/task?custom_fields=[
{
"field_id": "ebea8db0-82f8-4d94-b09c-79992f17a8bb",
"operator": "RANGE",
"value": {
"low_value": 1671246000000,
"high_value": 1671505200000
}
}
]
