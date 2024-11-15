Chat
Create and retrieve messages, Channels, direct messages, and more via API.
Channels
Use the API to create, retrieve, update, or delete Channels.
Note
The Chat API endpoints are experimental and subject to change at any time.
Endpoints
Use the following endpoints:
- Create Channels
- Retrieve Channels
- Create a Channel on a Space, Folder, or List
- Retrieve a single Channel
- Update a Channel
- Delete a Channel
- Retrieve Channel Followers
- Retrieve Channel members
Direct messages
Use the API to create new direct messages using the Create a direct message endpoint.
Messages
Use the API to create, retrieve, update, or delete Chat messages.
Endpoints
Use the following endpoints:
Message reactions
Use the API to create, retrieve, or delete Chat message reactions.
Endpoints
Use the following endpoints:
Replies
Use the API to create or retrieve replies in Chat.
Endpoints
Users
Use the API to retrieve @mentioned users using the Retrieve @mentioned users endpoint.
