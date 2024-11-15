Webhooks
Create webhooks using the ClickUp API.
Webhooks
Webhooks allow you to subscribe to events in your Workspace. You can create a webhook to subscribe to events from a specific location in your Workspace.
Webhooks Tied to a User
Webhooks are created using the user's auth token and therefore are tied to the user.
If the user who created a webhook is disabled, the webhook remains but stops triggering. The system checks if the user is still part of the relevant hierarchy before triggering each webhook.
Webhook Request and Response Details
When an event your webhook is subscribed to occurs, ClickUp sends a
POST request with event details to the URL you provided during webhook creation. If no protocol is specified, the default is
https.
Warning
Non-SSL protocols may not be supported in the future. We recommend registering your webhook using
https.
Requests follow these criteria:
- Sent using the
POSTmethod.
Content-Typeis always
application/json.
- Includes
webhook_id,
event, and
resource IDin the body.
- If available, a
history_itemsarray will describe the event.
- Use
{{webhook_id}}:{{history_item_id}}as an idempotency key.
Example Request
POST https://yourdomain.com/webhook
Content-Type: application/json
Webhook Response Typing Notes
history_items[x].user.idis an integer, not a string.
- Unset boolean values (e.g., Custom Field checkmarks) may be
NULLinstead of
false.
- Custom Field values are not normalized; cast to the correct type as needed.
Events
You can include one or more events in the request body of the Create Webhook endpoint.
Tip
Use a service like https://smee.io/ to test webhooks easily.
You can use
*as a wildcard to subscribe to all events.
Locations
You can create a webhook to subscribe to events from a specific location in your Workspace.
Only one location per hierarchy level (space, folder, list, task) can be specified per webhook. The most specific location applies, so combining Space, Folder, List, or Task will subscribe to events for the lowest level of the hierarchy.
The following example subscribes to events for the List:
{
"space_id": 1234,
"list_id": 4567
}
The following example subscribes to events for the task:
{
"space_id": 1234,
"folder_id": 9876,
"list_id": 4567,
"task_id": "abc1234"
}
Task webhooks
taskCreated- Triggered when a new task is created.
taskUpdated- Triggered when a task is updated. Adding an attachment to a task won't trigger the taskUpdated webhook, but uploading an attachment to a task comment will.
taskDeleted- Triggered when a task is deleted.
taskPriorityUpdated- Triggered when a task's priority is updated.
taskStatusUpdated- Triggered when a task's status is updated.
taskAssigneeUpdated- Triggered when an assignee is added or removed from a task.
taskDueDateUpdated- Triggered when a task's due date is updated.
taskTagUpdated- Triggered when a tag is added or removed from a task.
taskMoved- Triggered when a task is moved to a new List.
taskCommentPosted- Triggered when a comment is added to a task.
taskCommentUpdated- Triggered when an existing comment on a task is updated.
taskTimeEstimateUpdated- Triggered when a task's time estimate is added or updated.
taskTimeTrackedUpdated- Triggered when time tracked on a task is added, updated, or deleted.
List webhooks
listCreated- Triggered when a new List is created.
listUpdated- Triggered when an existing List is updated.
listDeleted- Triggered when a List is deleted.
Folder webhooks
folderCreated- Triggered when a new Folder is created.
folderUpdated- Triggered when an existing Folder is updated.
folderDeleted- Triggered when a Folder is deleted.
Space webhooks
spaceCreated- Triggered when a new Space is created.
spaceUpdated- Triggered when an existing Space is updated.
spaceDeleted- Triggered when a Space is deleted.
Goal and Target (key result) webhooks
goalCreated- Triggered when a new Goal is created.
goalUpdated- Triggered when an existing Goal is updated.
goalDeleted- Triggered when a Goal is deleted.
keyResultCreated- Triggered when a new Target is created.
keyResultUpdated- Triggered when an existing Target is updated.
keyResultDeleted- Triggered when a Target is deleted.
View example Goal and Target payloads
