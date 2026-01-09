You can move a task to a new List using the Move Task endpoint .

You can move a task from it's current List to a new List. This removes the task from it's current List.

Using the Move Task endpoint doesn't add or remove the task from any additional Lists.

When you move the task via the public API you can:

Bring Custom Fields from the current List to the new List.

Update the task's current status to a new status from the new List.

Add Custom Fields to the new List

You can add the Custom Fields from the task's current List to it's new List, using the move_custom_fields request body parameter.

This option adds all Custom Fields to the new the List.

For example:

JSON { "move_custom_fields": true }

Add specific Custom Fields to the new List

You can add specific Custom Fields to the new List using both the move_custom_fields and custom_fields_to_move request body parameters.

This option allows you to specify which Custom Fields are added to the new List.

For example:

JSON { "move_custom_fields": true, "custom_fields_to_move": [ "abcd1234", // The ID of a Custom Field "def9876" // The ID of another Custom Field ] }

Status mapping

If the task's current status is not available in the new List, you'll need to map it to a new status using the status_mappings parameter in the request body.

For example:

JSON { "status_mappings": [ { "source_status": "acb1234", // The ID of the task's current status in the current List. "destination_status": "def9876" // The ID of the new status for the task in the new List. } ] }

Status IDs are available in the response of the Get Task endpoint.

Tasks in Multiple Lists

For example:

Task A lives in List 1.

Task A is added to List 2.

You can move task A to List 3. It will still be added to List 2.

To add or remove tasks to other Lists, you can use: