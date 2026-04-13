API availability by Plan
Our Public API is available on all ClickUp Plans . Some endpoints and parameters are limited by plan.
Endpoints available on the Enterprise Plan
The following endpoints are only available on the Enterprise Plan:
Manage users
Manage guests
- Invite Guest To Workspace
- Get Guest
- Edit Guest On Workspace
- Remove Guest From Workspace
- Add Guest To Task
- Remove Guest From Task
- Add Guest To List
- Remove Guest From List
- Add Guest To Folder
- Remove Guest From Folder
Parameters available by Plan
When using Update Space:
admin_can_manageis only available on the Enterprise Plan.
When using Create a time entry, Start a time Entry, or Update a time Entry :
- Unlimited uses of
tagsis available on the Business Plus and Enterprise Plan. Learn more
- The
tidparameter associates time entries with tasks. Unlimited uses of time entries that are not associated with tasks is available on the Business Plus and Enterprise Plan. Learn more
When using Create a time entry:
- Unlimited uses of
assigneeparameter for other people is available on the Business Plus and Enterprise Plan.
Updated 3 days ago