API availability by Plan

Our Public API is available on all ClickUp Plans . Some endpoints and parameters are limited by plan.

Endpoints available on the Enterprise Plan

The following endpoints are only available on the Enterprise Plan:

Manage users

Manage guests

Parameters available by Plan

When using Update Space:

admin_can_manage is only available on the Enterprise Plan.

When using Create a time entry, Start a time Entry, or Update a time Entry :

Unlimited uses of tags is available on the Business Plus and Enterprise Plan. Learn more

is available on the Business Plus and Enterprise Plan. Learn more The tid parameter associates time entries with tasks. Unlimited uses of time entries that are not associated with tasks is available on the Business Plus and Enterprise Plan. Learn more

When using Create a time entry: