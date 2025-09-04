Get Started with the ClickUp API

ClickUp API 2.0

Build your own custom integrations and ClickUp apps with our public Application Programming Interface (API).

Explore the ClickUp API

ClickUp API docs can all be executed against your ClickUp account. Eith provide the UI with your personal API key or login and your credentials will be prefilled.

The following guides give a quickstart on how to use the ClickUp API and expand on the features available.

Sample Application

We've created a sample application that demonstrates how to use the ClickUp API. See https://github.com/clickup/clickup-APIv2-demo.

API v2 and v3

In the API reference section you will find a few individual endpoints that are defined as API v3. We're working on updating the rest of the API to v3 and provide a dedicated guide for API v3. In the meantime, please familiarize yourself with the differences between API v2 and v3.

Authentication

To use the ClickUp API, you must authenticate every request. For personal use, authenticate with your personal API token. For apps or integrations that other people use, use the OAuth flow, allowing users to authorize Workspaces for your app. Include the token in the Authorization header of your requests. Both methods ensure that you and your users only have access to the information permitted by ClickUp.

Rate limits

The ClickUp API enforces request rate limits per token. Rate limits vary depending on your Workspace Plan.

Plan limits

API endpoints vary depending on your plan.